Tanker delivers new large LNG cargo for Lithuania's Achema

A tanker delivered a new cargo of around 138,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema, the country's largest gas consumer, on Tuesday evening, according to information available to LETA/BNS.

The Arctic Princess is currently docked at the Klaipeda LNG terminal's FSRU Independence, based on information on the vessel positions tracking websites Marinetraffic.com, Vesselfinder.com and Myshiptracking.com.





The shipment came from the Norwegian port of Melkoya, where Equinor has a LNG facility, according to the sites.





Achema had last imported a large LNG cargo from Melkoya in late July. In August, it has also taken delivery of two Novatek LNG cargoes from Russia' Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk.





The other two customers of the Klaipeda LNG terminal in the current gas year are state-controlled Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET) and Imlitex, which is part of the commodity trade group Imlitex Holdings.