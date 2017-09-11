Lithuania's wholesale electricity price falls 3 pct w-o-w - Elektrum Lietuva

Lithuania's average wholesale electricity market price fell by 3 percent last week to 48.42 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), Elektrum Lietuva said on Tuesday.

The average price declined by 2% in both Latvia and Estonia, to 48.96 and 48 euros per MWh, respectively, the independent electricity supplier said.





Its experts note that wholesale electricity prices in the Baltic countries have been on the decline for the third week in a row, driven down by increased precipitation that improved water levels in rivers and hydro power plants' reservoirs. An increase in wind power output kept prices from falling, too.





The Baltic region's total power consumption declined by 1% w-on-w to 473 gigawatt-hours (GWh).





The Baltic countries' overall electricity production fell by 11% to 237 GWh. Locally-generated electricity covered 49% of the region's needs.