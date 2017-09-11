Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, Estonia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.08.2019, 16:46
Estonia: Electricity price raised by carbon dioxide quota price in July
BC, Tallinn, 12.08.2019.Print version
The price of electricity was further increased in July 2019 by a hike in the price of the carbon dioxide (CO2) quota, it appears from a July electricity market overview of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia citing LETA/BNS.
Compared with June, the average price of electricity in Estonia rose 12.58% to 48.92 euros per megawatt-hour. However, the price of electricity in July dropped 9.5% compared with the same month the year before. The carbon dioxide quota price rose 10.59% to 27.93 euros per ton in July.
The average price of electricity in Latvia and Lithuania was 48.94 and 48.95 euros per megawatt-hour in June, respectively. The average price of electricity in Finland was 45.91 euros per megawatt-hour.
The price difference between Estonia and Finland was mitigated by Estlink and transmission limits between Norway and Sweden. Several nuclear power plants in the Nordics underwent maintenance in July, which also contributed to the price hike.
Other articles:
- 12.08.2019 Estonia: Erasmus+ program supporting learning mobility with EUR 12.5 mln
- 12.08.2019 Переходный период в энергетике в европейском политическом контексте
- 12.08.2019 ООН призывает остановить вырубку лесов и распашку новых территорий под сельское хозяйство
- 12.08.2019 Россельхознадзор аннулировал запрет на импорт продукции Kajax Fishexports
- 12.08.2019 The energy transition in the European political context
- 12.08.2019 Общий урожай фруктов и ягод в 2018 году в Латвии вырос на 60%.
- 12.08.2019 За семь месяцев в городскую кассу Таллина поступило 465.2 млн. евро
- 12.08.2019 В столицах стран Балтии растут цены на дизельное топливо
- 12.08.2019 New Novatek LNG cargo arrives in Lithuania's Klaipeda
- 12.08.2019 Finmin: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged