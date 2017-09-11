Estonia: Electricity price raised by carbon dioxide quota price in July

The price of electricity was further increased in July 2019 by a hike in the price of the carbon dioxide (CO2) quota, it appears from a July electricity market overview of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia citing LETA/BNS.

Compared with June, the average price of electricity in Estonia rose 12.58% to 48.92 euros per megawatt-hour. However, the price of electricity in July dropped 9.5% compared with the same month the year before. The carbon dioxide quota price rose 10.59% to 27.93 euros per ton in July.





The average price of electricity in Latvia and Lithuania was 48.94 and 48.95 euros per megawatt-hour in June, respectively. The average price of electricity in Finland was 45.91 euros per megawatt-hour.





The price difference between Estonia and Finland was mitigated by Estlink and transmission limits between Norway and Sweden. Several nuclear power plants in the Nordics underwent maintenance in July, which also contributed to the price hike.