Monday, 12.08.2019
New Novatek LNG cargo arrives in Lithuania's Klaipeda
A new smaller cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia' Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk arrived in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on Monday. It's the Russian company's second shipment this month, informed LETA/BNS.
The Coral Fungia, the LNG tanker that delivered the cargo from Novatek, Russia's biggest privately-owned gas producer, is currently docked at the FSRU Independence, according to the vessel positions tracking websites Marinetraffic.com and Myshiptracking.com.
Klaipedos Nafta, the Klaipeda LNG terminal's operator, told earlier that the vessel was to deliver around 10,000 cubic meters of LNG to the Lithuanian port. The Coral Fungia delivered a similar shipment last week as well.
The terminal's customers in the current gas year include the Jonava-based fertilizer producer Achema, state-controlled Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET) and Imlitex, part of the raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings.
