Lithuanian fertilizer producer Achema orders another 3 large LNG shipments

Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema, the country's single largest gas consumer importing around half of all LNG in the country, has ordered another three large LNG shipments, according to the information available to LETA/BNS.

Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil), the operator of Lithuania's LNG terminal, says it awarded almost 2.84 terawatt-hour (TWh) in regasification capacities from October through December, the company announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.





"These are capacities booked by one of the LNG terminal's existing clients for the new gas year. We do not provide information on our clients since some of them wish to remain unidentified due to competition reasons," Orinta Barkauskaite, head of communication at Klaipedos Nafta, told.





She added that 7.8 TWh in regasification capacities have already been booked for the new gas year starting in October and ending in September.





Under the updates schedule, nine large gas bunker vessels (138,000 cubic meters of LNG each) are expected in Klaipeda next year. According to the information available to LETA/BNS, Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), a subsidiary of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija, has booked 5 TWh in regasification capacities, or around 5 LNG vessels.





Until October, regasification capacities have been booked by three companies, including.





Achema, LET and Imlitex, which is part of Lithuania's raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings.