Large vessel brining Total's LNG to Lithuania's Klaipeda

A large LNG bunker vessel, Neptune, is scheduled to arrive in Lithuania's port of Klaipeda on Sunday night and is believed to be brining a LNG shipment from French company Total for Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), a subsidiary of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija, writes LETA/BNS.

According to the vessel position tracking websites marinetraffic.com and vesselfinder.com, the Neptune vessel left Norway's Melkoya port where Equinor has a LNG production facility, yesterday and is scheduled to arrive in Klaipeda at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.





"Yes, this vessel will arrive for the first time and it's large, bringing around 138,000 cubic meters of LNG," Orinta Barkauskaite, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian LNG terminal's operator Klaipedos Nafta, told BNS Lithuania.





Based on the information available to BNS Lithuania, the Total shipment is meant for LET, although Lietuvos Enegija does not officially comment on the report.





LET signed a gas supply contract with Total in late January and the value and other commercial details are not disclosed.





Total is the second-largest LNG supplier in the world, having a market share of 10%. The group is set to control a total annual LNG portfolio of around 40 mln tons by 2020. Klaipeda's LNG terminal has a regasification capacity of 2.9 mln tons.





LET has a long-term LNG supply contract with Norway's Equinor, and also buys gas in the LNG short-term contract market and also imports it from Russia's Gazprom. It also uses the Incukalns underground gas storage in Latvia.





Achema, LET and Imlitex, which is part of Lithuania's raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings, use the LNG terminal in Klaipeda.