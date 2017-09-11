Cargo, Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 17.07.2019, 13:23
Large vessel brining Total's LNG to Lithuania's Klaipeda
According to the vessel position tracking websites
marinetraffic.com and vesselfinder.com, the Neptune vessel left Norway's
Melkoya port where Equinor has a LNG production facility, yesterday and
is scheduled to arrive in Klaipeda at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
"Yes, this vessel will arrive for the first time and
it's large, bringing around 138,000 cubic meters of LNG," Orinta
Barkauskaite, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian LNG terminal's operator Klaipedos
Nafta, told BNS Lithuania.
Based on the information available to BNS Lithuania, the
Total shipment is meant for LET, although Lietuvos Enegija does not
officially comment on the report.
LET signed a gas supply contract with Total in late January
and the value and other commercial details are not disclosed.
Total is the second-largest LNG supplier in the world,
having a market share of 10%. The group is set to control a total annual LNG
portfolio of around 40 mln tons by 2020. Klaipeda's LNG terminal has a
regasification capacity of 2.9 mln tons.
LET has a long-term LNG supply contract with Norway's Equinor,
and also buys gas in the LNG short-term contract market and also imports it
from Russia's Gazprom. It also uses the Incukalns underground gas
storage in Latvia.
Achema, LET and Imlitex, which is part of Lithuania's
raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings, use the LNG terminal in
Klaipeda.
