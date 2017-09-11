First LNG cargo for Lithuania's Imlitex on its way to Klaipeda

Imlitex, a company of Lithuania's raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings, expects to take delivery of its first LNG cargo this weekend and plans to continue using the Klaipeda LNG terminal, informed LETA/BNS.

Dominykas Kryzevicius, the head of gas trading at Imlitex, confirmed that a large gas carrier is to deliver around 142,000 cubic meters of LNG for the company.





"This is the first direct shipment for us via the terminal (...). I think we are going to use (the terminal). The question is only whether this year or next," he told.

According to Kryzevicius, the company compares the price of Gazprom's pipeline gas and that of gas imported via the Klaipeda LNG terminal. This year, the terminal offers more favorable terms.

"We are commodity suppliers in the Baltic countries and the Eastern European region. Gas is a commodity we supply. We purchase (gas) to resell it to someone – be it to end-users, another trading business or industrialists," he said.





Klaipedos Nafta, the Klaipeda LNG terminal's operator, told the Arctic Princess is expected to arrive on Saturday. The terminal's schedule shows that a cargo of 142,000 cubic meters of LNG is to be delivered in the next few days.





The tanker is coming from the Norwegian port of Melkoya, where Equinor (former Statoil) has a LNG facility, according to the vessel positions tracking websites Marinetraffic.com and Myshiptracking.com.





Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), a subsidiary of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija, and Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema also use the Klaipeda terminal for gas imports.