Energy, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 07.06.2019, 21:31
First LNG cargo for Lithuania's Imlitex on its way to Klaipeda
Dominykas Kryzevicius, the head of gas trading at Imlitex, confirmed that a large gas carrier is to deliver around 142,000 cubic meters of LNG for the company.
"This is the first direct shipment for us via the terminal (...). I think we are going to use (the terminal). The question is only whether this year or next," he told.
According to Kryzevicius, the company compares the price of Gazprom's pipeline gas and that of gas imported via the Klaipeda LNG terminal. This year, the terminal offers more favorable terms.
"We are commodity suppliers in the Baltic countries and the Eastern European region. Gas is a commodity we supply. We purchase (gas) to resell it to someone – be it to end-users, another trading business or industrialists," he said.
Klaipedos Nafta, the Klaipeda LNG terminal's operator, told the Arctic Princess is expected to arrive on Saturday. The terminal's schedule shows that a cargo of 142,000 cubic meters of LNG is to be delivered in the next few days.
The tanker is coming from the Norwegian port of Melkoya, where Equinor (former Statoil) has a LNG facility, according to the vessel positions tracking websites Marinetraffic.com and Myshiptracking.com.
Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), a subsidiary of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija, and Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema also use the Klaipeda terminal for gas imports.
- 07.06.2019 В Вильнюсе граждане Казахстана смогут принять участие в выборах Президента РК
- 07.06.2019 Lithuanian labor market to need some 105,000 new workers by 2022, research center says
- 07.06.2019 Smart Energy Fund invested in Estonian startup Hepta Airborne
- 07.06.2019 Аас российскому министру: продолжим инвестиции в свои железные дороги
- 07.06.2019 Литве до 2022 года нужно будет около 105 тыс. новых работников
- 07.06.2019 VNI начало перестройку пунктов пересечения границы Патерниеки и Силене
- 07.06.2019 Bank of Lithuania issued three electronic money institution licences
- 07.06.2019 Jusius steps down as head of Lithuania's Klaiped Nafta
- 07.06.2019 Rail Baltic joint venture gets new supervisory board