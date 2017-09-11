New Novatek LNG cargo expected in Klaipeda

A new small cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia' Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk is expected to be delivered to Klaipeda on Thursday, marking the second shipment of gas from Novatek, Russia's biggest privately-owned gas producer, this month, reported LETA/BNS.

According to the vessel positions tracking websites Marinetraffic.com andMmyshiptracking.com, the Coral Fungia is on its way from Vysotsk to Klaipeda.





"The Coral Fungia is planned to arrive this afternoon," Klaipedos Nafta, the Klaipeda LNG terminal's operator, told.





The terminal's schedule shows that a cargo of 10,000 cubic meters of gas is to be delivered on June 5-6.





The same tanker delivered the same amount of gas to Klaipeda several days ago, following two cargoes of the same size in late May. All three shipments came from Vysotsk.





It appears that that Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema, the country's single largest gas consumer, is the buyer of all the cargoes. The company does not comment on its gas purchases.





Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), a subsidiary of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija, also uses the Klaipeda terminal for gas imports. Imlitex, which is part of Lithuania's raw materials supply group Imlitex Holdings, has booked some regasification capacity at the terminal for June, too.





The Arctic Princess, a large LNG carrier, is expected to arrive in Klaipeda next weekend. Lietuvos Energija has already told it is not the buyer. LETA/BNS has not yet received a comment from Imlitex about the new LNG cargo.