Lithuanian electricity prices rise 11% w-o-w

Electricity market prices in Lithuania rose by 11 % last week from a week earlier to 50.6 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on average, Elektrum Lietuva said.

Week-on-week, the average electricity price in Latvia increased by 10% to 50.6 euros per MWh and that in Estonia edged up by 1% to 46.30 euros, the independent electricity supplier.





The average price across the Nord Pool power exchange fell by 6 % to 37.5 euros per MWh, it said.





The Baltic countries' power consumption totaled 498 gigawatt-hours (GWh) on May 20 through 26, virtually unchanged from the previous week.





Their overall electricity production increased by 2% to 282 GWh. Locally-generated electricity covered 57% of the region's needs.