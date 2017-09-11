New LNG cargo for Lithuania's LET arrives in Klaipeda

A tanker has arrived in Lithuania's port of Klaipeda, brining a new LNG shipment for Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (Lithuanian Energy Supply, LET), part of the state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy), reported LETA/BNS.

The Maltese-flagged Arctic Aurora left the Norwegian port of Melkoya, where Equinor has a LNG facility, and arrived in the Lithuanian port on Monday morning and docked to the Klaipeda-based FSRU Independence, according to the vessel position tracking website Marinetraffic.com.





"It has arrived. Technological operations have started," Orinta Barkauskate, head of communication at Klaipedos Nafta, the operator of the LNG terminal in Klaipeda, told.





The Maltese-flagged Arctic Aurora delivered around 140,000 cubic meters of LNG. Lietuvos Energija confirmed that the shipment was meant for LET.





LET last brought in a large LNG shipment, 138,000 cubic meters, in March.





Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema, the country's largest single gas consumer, also imports gas via the Klaipeda LNG terminal, besides LET.