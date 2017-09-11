Fuel prices down in Riga, up in Tallinn and Vilnius

Fuel prices this week have fallen in Riga, but increased in Tallinn and Vilnius, LETA has found out.

The most expensive 95-octane fuel is in Tallinn, followed by Riga and Vilnius. Meanwhile, the most expensive diesel fuel is in Tallinn, while the lowest - in Vilnius.





The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Riga reached EUR 1.344 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.274 per liter.





The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Tallinn reached EUR 1.416 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel, EUR 1.376 per liter.





The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Vilnius reached EUR 1.211 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.134 per liter.