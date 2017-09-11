New Novatek gas shipment approaching Lithuania's Klaipeda

Russia's largest independent gas company Novatek's new LNG shipment from the Russian port of Vysotsk is approaching Lithuania's port of Klaipeda. The shipment is believed to be meant for the largest gas consumer in Lithuania, the Jonava-based fertilizer producer Achema, informed LETA/BNS.

Based on data from marinetraffic.com and vesselfinder.com, the Coral Favia vessel is scheduled to reach Klaipeda on Saturday morning.

Orinta Barkauskaite, head of communication at Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil), the operator of the Klaipeda LNG terminal, told that Coral Favia will bring 10,000 cubic meters of LNG over the weekend.





According to Klaipedos Nafta's schedule of LNG bunker vessels, besides the mentioned shipment, another three small LNG vessels are due to arrive in Lithuanian by Oct. 1. They are set to arrive in May-June.





Currently the LNG terminal in Klaipeda is used by Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (Lithuanian Energy Supple, LET), part of the state-run Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) group, as well as the largest gas consumer in the country, the Jonava-based fertilizer producer Achema.





Lietuvos Energija told B on Friday the incoming shipment was not meant for the company.





Sources told that Achema brought in three small shipments of Novatek gas from the Vysotsk port in April. The company does not comment on where it buys gas from. It was reported in late April that Achema had reserved additional capacity at the Klaipeda LNG terminal.





A shipment of Novatek gas has also reached LET via Klaipeda but the Lithuanian company then bought gas via an intermediary, Trafigura.