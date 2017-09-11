Analytics, Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port
Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 10.05.2019, 17:55
Lithuania imports major part of gas via LNG terminal
According to the company, the terminal's activity is now the most effective since the start of its operation.
"The possibility to buy gas on the open market provides considerable flexibility for businesses to respond to changes on the global markets. Therefore, pan-European tendencies are also felt in our country. We see that businesses are now actively making use of the possibility to have gas supplies as cheap as possible," Arturas Molis, Klaipeda LNG Director at Klaipedos Nafta, said.
According to Klaipedos Nafta, the LNG price has been lower than that of Russian pipeline gas for the past few months, thus, consumers are making use of the possibility to buy cheaper gas on the wholesale market.
In April, Lithuania imported 83 percent of all imported gas via the LNG terminal, with the majority, 92%, of it coming from a Norwegian LNG facility.
The LNG terminal in Klaipeda is used by Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas, part of the state-run Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) group, as well as the largest gas consumer in the country, the Jonava-based fertilizer producer Achema.
