Electricity price in Estonia up 5.19% in April

After the two previous months, the price of electricity increased slightly in all Nord Pool bidding areas in April, with the price in Estonia rising 5.19 % month over month to 42.18 euros per megawatt-hour, informed LETA/BNS.

The price of electricity in Finland moved up 3.57% on month to 41.44 euros per megawatt-hour, the price in Latvia was up 8.61% at 43.52 euros per megawatt-hour and the price in Lithuania rose 8.83% to 43.52 euros per megawatt-hour, Estonian transmission system operator Elering said.





The system price for all of Nord Pool moved down 0.1% to 40.82 euros per megawatt-hour.

There was a price difference between the Estonian and Finnish price areas during 51 hours of all hours of the month and between the Latvian and Estonian price areas during 75 hours in April. There was no price difference between the Latvian and Lithuanian price areas.





The capacity flow between Estonia and Finland was toward Estonia for 88% of the time and toward Finland for 6% of the time. In the direction from Finland to Estonia, 41% of the capacity allocated to the market was used. The capacity was used completely during 52 hours. No trade took place in 6% of the time.





Electricity power streams between Estonia and Latvia were directed to Latvia for 80% of the time and to Estonia for 9% of the time. The capacity allocated to the market was used in the extent of 37% in the direction of Latvia, while the capacity was used completely during 74 hours. No trade took place in 11% of the time.





Elering earned approximately 700,000 euros in income from the allocation of transmission capacity during the month. The prices of carbon dioxide emission quotas, which impact the price of electricity, stood at 21.82 to 27.45 euros per ton in April compared with 12.61 to 13.95 euros per ton during the same month the year before.





Based on futures trades on the Nasdaq OMX exchange, as of the last trading day of the month, the exchange price of electricity could shape up to be 45.93 euros in Estonia, 45.1 euros in Finland and 48.35 euros per megawatt-hour in Latvia in May. Future trades are indicating a price between 45.73 and 46.43 euros per megawatt-hour in June.