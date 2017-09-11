Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, Estonia
Electricity price in Estonia up 5.19% in April
The price of electricity in Finland moved up 3.57% on
month to 41.44 euros per megawatt-hour, the price in Latvia was up 8.61% at
43.52 euros per megawatt-hour and the price in Lithuania rose 8.83% to 43.52
euros per megawatt-hour, Estonian transmission system operator Elering said.
The system price for all of Nord Pool moved down 0.1% to
40.82 euros per megawatt-hour.
There was a price difference between the Estonian and
Finnish price areas during 51 hours of all hours of the month and between the
Latvian and Estonian price areas during 75 hours in April. There
was no price difference between the Latvian and Lithuanian price areas.
The capacity flow between Estonia and Finland was toward
Estonia for 88% of the time and toward Finland for 6% of the time. In the
direction from Finland to Estonia, 41% of the capacity allocated to the market
was used. The capacity was used completely during 52 hours. No trade took
place in 6% of the time.
Electricity power streams between Estonia and Latvia were
directed to Latvia for 80% of the time and to Estonia for 9% of the time. The
capacity allocated to the market was used in the extent of 37% in the direction
of Latvia, while the capacity was used completely during 74 hours. No trade
took place in 11% of the time.
Elering earned
approximately 700,000 euros in income from the allocation of transmission
capacity during the month. The prices of carbon dioxide emission quotas,
which impact the price of electricity, stood at 21.82 to 27.45 euros per ton in
April compared with 12.61 to 13.95 euros per ton during the same month the year
before.
Based on futures trades on the Nasdaq OMX exchange, as of
the last trading day of the month, the exchange price of electricity could
shape up to be 45.93 euros in Estonia, 45.1 euros in Finland and 48.35 euros
per megawatt-hour in Latvia in May. Future trades are indicating a price
between 45.73 and 46.43 euros per megawatt-hour in June.
