Electricity prices in Lithuania rise 9% in April - Energijos Tiekimas

Lithuania's average electricity market price rose by 8.8 % in April compared with March and was up by 8.3 % from a year earlier, Energijos Tiekimas said LETA/BNS.

Prices were driven higher, among other factors, by a decrease in cross-border electricity transmission capacity from Kaliningrad and grid maintenance in Belarus, the electricity trade and supply company said.





"The factors behind the slight increase in prices also included April's average monthly air temperature, which was lower by 1 degree (Celsius) compared with the same month last year. This led to an increase in energy demand. Electricity consumption in Lithuania grew by 5% compared with April 2018," Martynas Boratinskas, head of commerce at Energijos Tiekimas, said.





The monthly electricity price in Nord Pool's Lithuanian bidding area averaged 43.5 euros per megawatt-hour, the same as in Latvia, but 18% lower than in Poland.





Some of the factors that will likely have an impact on electricity prices in May are a decrease in demand for energy due to warmer temperatures and longer days on one hand and a decline in cross-border power transmission capacity from Latvia and Kaliningrad, and network maintenance in Belarus on May 22-26 on the other hand, Boratinskas said.





Energijos Tiekimas is part of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija.