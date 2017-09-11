Analytics, Baltic, Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania
Electricity prices in Lithuania rise 9% in April - Energijos Tiekimas
Prices were driven higher, among other factors, by a
decrease in cross-border electricity transmission capacity from Kaliningrad and
grid maintenance in Belarus, the electricity trade and supply company
said.
"The factors behind the slight increase in prices also
included April's average monthly air temperature, which was lower by 1 degree
(Celsius) compared with the same month last year. This led to an increase in
energy demand. Electricity consumption in Lithuania grew by 5% compared with
April 2018," Martynas
Boratinskas, head of commerce at Energijos
Tiekimas, said.
The monthly electricity price in Nord Pool's Lithuanian
bidding area averaged 43.5 euros per megawatt-hour, the same as in Latvia,
but 18% lower than in Poland.
Some of the factors that will likely have an impact on
electricity prices in May are a decrease in demand for energy due to
warmer temperatures and longer days on one hand and a decline
in cross-border power transmission capacity from Latvia and Kaliningrad,
and network maintenance in Belarus on May 22-26 on the other hand, Boratinskas
said.
Energijos Tiekimas
is part of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija.
