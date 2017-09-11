Another Novatek LNG cargo on its way to Lithuania

A vessel is delivering the fourth LNG cargo from Novatek, Russia's biggest privately-owned gas producer, from Russia' Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk to Klaipeda, informed LETA/BNS.

The ship is expected to arrive in the Lithuanian port on Friday evening, according to the vessel positions tracking websites Marinetraffic.com and Myshiptracking.com.





The Klaipeda LNG terminal's schedule shows that a LNG cargo of 7,000 cubic meters is expected to come this week.





Apparently, Novatek's LNG cargo is being delivered to the fertilizer manufacturer Achema, Lithuania's single largest gas consumer.





Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), which has already imported a cargo from Vysotsk via an intermediary, says it is not the buyer this time. The company is a subsidiary of the state energy group Lietuvos Energija.





Achema purchased two cargoes of 6,500 cubic meters each from Novatek in April, according to unofficial information available to BNS. The company would not comment on its gas purchases.





Sources have said more shipments of Novatek LNG for Achema are expected to arrive in Klaipeda by June.





Novatek is Russia's second-largest gas producer after the state-owned gas giant Gazprom.