Tanker delivers new LNG cargo for Lithuania's Achema

tanker delivered a new shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Norway to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on Wednesday, Klaipedos Nafta, the LNG terminal's operator, confirmed LETA/BNS.

The Arctic Princess, the only large LNG carrier scheduled to arrive in Klaipeda in April, delivered the cargo for the fertilizer manufacturer Achema, the country's single largest gas consumer.





The vessel came from the Norwegian port of Melkoya, where Equinor (former Statoil) has a LNG facility, according to the vessel positions tracking websites Marinetraffic.com and Myshiptracking.com.





"A new cargo has arrived. It is the Arctic Princess," Orinta Barkauskaite, head of communications at Klaipedos Nafta, confirmed.

Arturas Ketlerius, spokesman for the state energy group Lietuvos Energija, said Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET) was not the recipient of the cargo.





According to the Klaipeda LNG terminal's publicly-available schedule for 2019, LNG regasification capacities have been booked by LET and Achema.





Achema has booked 2.28 bn kilowatt-hours (kWh) of regasification capacities for April and May, an amount delivered by more than two large vessels.





In late March, the Arctic Princess delivered a cargo for LET, which purchases gas under a long-term contract with Equinor.