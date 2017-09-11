Analytics, Energy, Latvia
Wednesday, 27.03.2019, 10:48
Power generation in Latvia down 33% in January-February
Thermal power stations Rigas
TEC-1, Rigas TEC-2, Rigas Siltums, Juglas Jauda and Fortum generated the bulk of that amount, or 585,578 megawatt hours
(MWh) of power. In January-February 2019, power generation by the thermal power
stations increased 0.6% y-o-y.
Hydropower plants on the Daugava River generated 225,787 MWh
of power in January-February 2019, which is 3.4 times less than in the same
period a year ago, while small hydropower plants generated 10,473 MWh of
electric power, or 36.7% less than a year ago.
Combined heat and power plants generated 88,368 MWh of
electricity the first two months of this year, up 2.8% against the same period
in 2018, and biomass-fired power plants generated 73,100 MWh of power, up 1.7%.
Power plants running on biogas generated 57,278 MWh of electricity, down 2.1 %
from the first two months of 2018.
Power generation by Latvia’s wind farms increased by 48% to
30,121 MWh and solar power stations generated 56 MWh of electricity, up 47.4%.
According to the Augstsprieguma
Tikls report, electricity consumption in Latvia declined 1.5% y-o-y to
1.325 GWh in January-February 2019.
In the two months of this year, 76 % of the electric power
consumed in Latvia was generated by local sources, which is a reduction of 35 %age
points from the same period in 2018.
Electricity imports from third countries accounted for
915,464 MWh in January-February, which is 2.7 times more than a year ago. The
Baltic states can only import electric power from third countries via the Nord
Pool Lithuanian trading area.
In January-February 2018, Latvia generated 1,599 GWh of
electric power.
