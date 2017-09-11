New LNG shipment due to arrive in Lithuania's Klaipeda – LET

A LNG bunker vessel is brining a new LNG shipment to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda, meant for power and gas provider Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (Lithuanian Energy Supply, LET), informed LETA/BNS.

Part of the gas will be used to complete the LNG terminal's checkup by bringing back the usual temperature into the FSRU Independence's storage compartments.





According to marinetraffic.com, the Arctic Princess vessel is due to arrive in Klaipeda on Tuesday after leaving the Norwegian port of Melkoya where Equinor's (formerly known as Statoil) LNG plant is situated.





"We plan to finish the FSRU Independence's ongoing checkup during which the storage vessel's compartments were thawed, and the incoming LNG vessel should bring back the usual minus 160C temperature into the storage compartments after arriving in Klaipeda in late March," Orinta Barkauskaite, had of communication at Klaipedos Nafta, the terminal's operator, told.





LET CEO Mantas Mikalajunas confirmed that the whole LNG shipment of 138,000 cubic meters is meant for the company which is buying LNG from Equinor under a long-term contract.