Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 22.03.2019, 14:51
New LNG shipment due to arrive in Lithuania's Klaipeda – LET
Part of the gas will be used to complete the LNG terminal's checkup by bringing back the usual temperature into the FSRU Independence's storage compartments.
According to marinetraffic.com, the Arctic Princess vessel is due to arrive in Klaipeda on Tuesday after leaving the Norwegian port of Melkoya where Equinor's (formerly known as Statoil) LNG plant is situated.
"We plan to finish the FSRU Independence's ongoing checkup during which the storage vessel's compartments were thawed, and the incoming LNG vessel should bring back the usual minus 160C temperature into the storage compartments after arriving in Klaipeda in late March," Orinta Barkauskaite, had of communication at Klaipedos Nafta, the terminal's operator, told.
LET CEO Mantas Mikalajunas confirmed that the whole LNG shipment of 138,000 cubic meters is meant for the company which is buying LNG from Equinor under a long-term contract.
- 22.03.2019 Lithuania's LET to supply gas to Riga from various sources
- 22.03.2019 Началось строительство бункеровочного судна LNG компании Eesti Gaas
- 22.03.2019 Situation on Latvian roads this year is the worst one in past five or ten years
- 22.03.2019 Estonia: Elektrilevi invested EUR 82 mln in network service in 2018
- 22.03.2019 Lithuania's Vilniaus Duona sets eyes on Polish exports
- 22.03.2019 Lithuania's Maxima Grupe hands over management of Spain's Supersol
- 21.03.2019 Темпы старения населения планеты меняют мир туризма
- 21.03.2019 Latvijas dzelzcels: белорусские грузовладельцы переходят к Латвии
- 21.03.2019 Премьер Литвы: возможно будут проблемы с Revolut
- 21.03.2019 МОСРР дает Ушакову "последнюю возможность" объяснить нарушения в работе Рижской думы