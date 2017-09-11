British Petroleum:The Energy Outlook 2019

BP’s economics team produces two reports annually. One – the Energy Outlook – is forward-looking and the other – The Statistical Review of World Energy – analyses data from the previous year. The Energy Outlook was first published in January 2011.

The Energy Outlook 2019 edition

The Energy Outlook explores the forces shaping the global energy transition out to 2040 and the key uncertainties surrounding that transition. It shows how rising prosperity drives an increase in global energy demand and how that demand will be met over the coming decades through a diverse range of supplies including oil, gas, coal and renewables.





Global economic growth is driven by increasing prosperity in developing economies, led by China and India.

The world economy continues to grow, driven by increasing prosperity in the developing world.

In the ET scenario, global GDP grows around 3¼% p.a. (on a Purchasing Power Parity basis) – a little weaker than average growth over the past 20 years or so.













Global output is partly supported by population growth, with the world population increasing by around 1.7 billion to reach nearly 9.2 billion people in 2040.

But the vast majority of world growth is driven by increasing productivity (i.e. GDP per head), which accounts for almost 80% of the global expansion and lifts more than 2½ billion people from low incomes. The emergence of a large and growing middle class in the developing world is an increasingly important force shaping global economic and energy trends.





Developing economies account for over 80% of the expansion in world output, with China and India accounting for around half of that growth.

Africa continues to be weighed down by weak productivity, accounting for almost half of the increase in global population, but less than 10% of world GDP growth.





Higher living standards drive increases in energy demand, partly offset by substantial gains in energy intensity.













Expansion in global output and prosperity drives growth in global energy demand.

Energy consumption in the ET scenario increases by around a third over the Outlook. As with GDP growth, the vast majority of this increase stems from increasing prosperity, as billions of people move from low to middle incomes, allowing them to increase substantially their energy consumption per head.

The overall growth in energy demand is materially offset by declines in energy intensity (energy used per unit of GDP) as the world increasingly learns to produce more with less: global GDP more than doubles over the Outlook, but energy consumption increases by only a third.

Global energy grows at an average rate of 1.2% p.a. in the ET scenario, down from over 2% p.a. in the previous 20 years or so. This weaker growth reflects both slower population growth and faster improvements in energy intensity.

Despite significant growth in prosperity and energy consumption over the next 20 years, a substantial proportion of the world’s population in the ET scenario still consumes relatively low levels of energy in 2040. The need for the world to produce ‘more energy’ as well as ‘less carbon’ is discussed below.