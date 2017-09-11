Analytics, Baltic, Energy, Energy Market, Estonia
Electricity production, consumption both up in January
As is customary for the winter period, the share of renewable energy in consumption in January declined and stood at 14.6%. At the same time, the absolute number of renewable energy production increased by 3% on year in January, amounting to 146 gigawatt-hours. The reason for the growth was a 9% increase in energy production from biomass and biogas. The production of wind energy remained unchanged on year, the TSO said.
In Latvia, the production of electric energy fell by 32% on year in January and the volume of production was 592 gigawatt-hours. Production was gown 11% on year in Lithuania, amounting to 317 gigawatt-hours. Consumption was up by 1% on year in Latvia, totaling 697 gigawatt-hours in January, while in Lithuania, consumption rose 4% compared with the year before to 1,173 gigawatt-hours.
In the Baltic countries as a whole, altogether 1,955 gigawatt-hours of electricity was produced and 2,771 gigawatt-hours of electricity was consumed last month. The region ran a deficit of 816 gigawatt-hours.
In the Nordic countries, the volume of production stood at 41,122 gigawatt-hours and consumption totaled 41,912 gigawatt-hours, marking a deficit of 791 gigawatt-hours. The Nordic balance was impacted most in January by Finland's deficit, which amounted to 2,214 gigawatt-hours.
Compared with January 2018, 6% more electricity was imported to Estonia in January, altogether 214 gigawatt-hours. Three thirds of this came from Finland. In year-on-year comparison, the export indicator remained unchanged at 361 gigawatt-hours. Of the export, two thirds moved in the direction of Latvia and a third in the direction of Finland.
