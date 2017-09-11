Electricity production, consumption both up in January

Altogether 1,045 gigawatt-hours of electricity was produced in Estonia in January, which is 2 percent more than in the same period the year before, while consumption rose 5 percent on year to 901 gigawatt-hours, transmission system operator (TSO) Elering said.

As is customary for the winter period, the share of renewable energy in consumption in January declined and stood at 14.6%. At the same time, the absolute number of renewable energy production increased by 3% on year in January, amounting to 146 gigawatt-hours. The reason for the growth was a 9% increase in energy production from biomass and biogas. The production of wind energy remained unchanged on year, the TSO said.





In Latvia, the production of electric energy fell by 32% on year in January and the volume of production was 592 gigawatt-hours. Production was gown 11% on year in Lithuania, amounting to 317 gigawatt-hours. Consumption was up by 1% on year in Latvia, totaling 697 gigawatt-hours in January, while in Lithuania, consumption rose 4% compared with the year before to 1,173 gigawatt-hours.





In the Baltic countries as a whole, altogether 1,955 gigawatt-hours of electricity was produced and 2,771 gigawatt-hours of electricity was consumed last month. The region ran a deficit of 816 gigawatt-hours.





In the Nordic countries, the volume of production stood at 41,122 gigawatt-hours and consumption totaled 41,912 gigawatt-hours, marking a deficit of 791 gigawatt-hours. The Nordic balance was impacted most in January by Finland's deficit, which amounted to 2,214 gigawatt-hours.





Compared with January 2018, 6% more electricity was imported to Estonia in January, altogether 214 gigawatt-hours. Three thirds of this came from Finland. In year-on-year comparison, the export indicator remained unchanged at 361 gigawatt-hours. Of the export, two thirds moved in the direction of Latvia and a third in the direction of Finland.