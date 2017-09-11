Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 19.02.2019, 14:43
Electricity prices across Baltics fall further w-o-w
The average electricity market price in Lithuania dropped by 9.4% w-o-w to 45.93 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) and prices in both Estonia and Latvia were down by 10.4% to 46.25 euros.
Elektrum Lietuva said the decline in electricity prices was mostly due to warmer temperatures and decreased prices for emission allowances.
Other factors included higher-than-usual precipitation that improved water levels at Nordic hydro power plants' reservoirs, which still remain lower than usual, and increased wind power generation.
The Baltic countries' total power consumption declined by 5% on February 11-17 from a week ago to 570 gigawatt-hours (GWh) and their overall electricity production was down by 20 percent to 326 GWh. Locally-generated electricity covered 57% of the region's needs.
- 25.02.2019 Голландская Factris создаст в Литве специализированный банк
- 19.02.2019 LNG bunker vessel Kairos performing its 3rd LNG reload operation in Klaipeda
- 19.02.2019 Estonian tourism companies: Tourists must be sold travel experiences outside Tallinn
- 19.02.2019 Cryptocurrency platform Blockchain opens office in Vilnius
- 19.02.2019 Почему в Латвии принудительно ликвидировано 10 тысяч фирм?
- 19.02.2019 The Netherlands' Factris setting up specialized bank in Lithuania
- 19.02.2019 Court cuts fine for Lithuania's Init for broadcasting Russia's RTR Planeta to EUR 50,000
- 18.02.2019 Estonian Renewable Energy Association: Growth of share of green energy is modest
- 18.02.2019 Supply of apartments in Riga drops 18% in January - Arco Real Estate
- 18.02.2019 Number of cigarettes released for consumption in Latvia up 2.3% in 2018