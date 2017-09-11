Analytics, Baltic, Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 06.02.2019, 09:10
Lithuania posts lowest electricity market price in Baltics
BC, Vilnius, 06.02.2019.Print version
Electricity prices fell across the Baltic region last week as a spell of cold weather ended, with the lowest price level registered in Lithuania, Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.
Average prices in all three countries declined by 12% w-o-w,
to 57.35 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in both Estonia and Latvia and to 57.31
euros in Lithuania, the independent electricity supplier said.
It said the drop in prices was mostly due to a decrease in
demand for power as warmer temperatures arrived in the region after the
previous week's cold snap.
The Baltic countries' total power consumption contracted by
4% in January 28-February 3 week-on-week to 620 gigawatt-hours (GWh).
Other articles:
- 06.02.2019 Intelligence report: Lithuania blocks Russian investment due to sensitive data collection
- 06.02.2019 Эстония и Латвия откладывают испытания работы энергосистем в режиме ''острова''
- 05.02.2019 Volume of retail trade down by 1.6% in euro area
- 05.02.2019 Eurostat: Latvia had the lowest number of healthy life years for women and men in EU
- 05.02.2019 Elektrum Lietuva: Потепление снизило цену на электроэнергию в Литве
- 05.02.2019 Пассажиропоток на паромах Tallink Рига-Стокгольм вырос в январе на 11,3%
- 05.02.2019 In 2018, industrial production output grew by 2 %
- 05.02.2019 Случай кори на пароме Tallink: возможна эпидемия
- 05.02.2019 Литовская разведка: Китай проводит все более агрессивный шпионаж в Литве