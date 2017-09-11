Lithuania posts lowest electricity market price in Baltics

Electricity prices fell across the Baltic region last week as a spell of cold weather ended, with the lowest price level registered in Lithuania, Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.

Average prices in all three countries declined by 12% w-o-w, to 57.35 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in both Estonia and Latvia and to 57.31 euros in Lithuania, the independent electricity supplier said.

It said the drop in prices was mostly due to a decrease in demand for power as warmer temperatures arrived in the region after the previous week's cold snap.

The Baltic countries' total power consumption contracted by 4% in January 28-February 3 week-on-week to 620 gigawatt-hours (GWh).