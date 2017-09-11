Cold drives electricity prices across Baltics higher

Electricity prices rose across the Baltic region last week amid a spell of cold weather, Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.

Prices in all three countries increased by 19% w-o-w, to 65.06 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in Lithuania, 64.83 euros in Estonia and 65.08 euros in Latvia, the independent electricity supplier said.





The Baltic countries' total power consumption grew by 5% to 642 gigawatt-hours (GWh) and their overall electricity production increased by 16 percent to 500 GWh. Locally-generated electricity covered 78% of the region's needs.