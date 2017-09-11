Analytics, Baltic, Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 29.01.2019, 16:04
Cold drives electricity prices across Baltics higher
BC, Vilnius, 29.01.2019.Print version
Electricity prices rose across the Baltic region last week amid a spell of cold weather, Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.
Prices in all three countries increased by 19% w-o-w, to 65.06 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in Lithuania, 64.83 euros in Estonia and 65.08 euros in Latvia, the independent electricity supplier said.
The Baltic countries' total power consumption grew by 5% to 642 gigawatt-hours (GWh) and their overall electricity production increased by 16 percent to 500 GWh. Locally-generated electricity covered 78% of the region's needs.
Other articles:
- 29.01.2019 Roland Berger будет консультировать при выработке стратегии Klaipedos nafta
- 29.01.2019 Морозы повысили цены на электроэнергию в Балтии
- 29.01.2019 Латвийские торговцы алкоголем прогнозируют существенный рост цен
- 29.01.2019 Литовский фонд инвестирует в гостиницу возле Рижского аэропорта 14-16 млн. евро
- 29.01.2019 Эстония вошла в 20 наименее коррумпированных стран мира
- 29.01.2019 Lux Express passenger numbers on Russian routes up 7% on year during holidays
- 29.01.2019 Increased presence of Estonian and Lithuanian companies expected at Balttour 2019 trade fair