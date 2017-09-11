Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, Estonia
Estonia: Production of electricity down 6 pct on year in 2018
The decline was most notable in the production from non-renewable
fossil fuels, as production costs were affected by a price increase in carbon
dioxide emission quotas, Elering
said.
The amount of electricity consumed in Estonia grew 3 % on
year in 2018 from 8.5 terawatt-hours to 8.7 terawatt-hours. A notable increase
in electricity consumption was observed in February and March 2018, when the
temperatures were lower than the average of several years, as well as in
the summer months.
The amount of electricity produced in Estonia in 2018
exceeded the amount consumed by 1.9 terawatt-hours.
The amount of energy produced from renewable sources grew 1%
on year to 1.7 terawatt-hours, whereas energy produced from fossil fuels
decreased by 7% to 8.9 terawatt-hours. The energy produced from renewable
sources throughout the year made up 17.1% of the yearly consumption.
Commercial import of electricity to Estonia from neighboring
countries increased 51% in yearly comparison to 3.5 terawatt-hours. Estonia's
total export of electricity grew 6% to 5.4 terawatt-hours. Transit of electric
energy via the Estonian transmission system increased by 46% compared to 2017,
totaling 3.2 terawatt-hours.
In Latvia the production of electricity totaled 6.5
terawatt-hours, 12% less than in 2017. Consumption rose 2% to 7.3
terawatt-hours. 88% of Latvia's consumption was covered by domestic production,
the deficit amounted to 0.9 terawatt-hours.
The production of electricity in Lithuania grew by a third
on year to 3.2 terawatt-hours as consumption was up 17% at 12.2 terawatt-hours.
Lithuania ran a deficit of 8.9 terawatt hours in 2018 as domestic production
only covered slightly over a quarter of the amount consumed.
The Baltic region as a whole produced 4% less electricity on
year in 2018, with the amount generated totaling 20.3 terawatt-hours. The
amount consumed increased 8% to 28.2 terawatt-hours. The Baltic region as
a whole ran an electricity deficit of 7.9 terawatt-hours, or 28% of the
total consumption, Elering said.
In the Nordic countries, the volume of electricity generated
remained at the same as in 2017 at 397.5 terawatt-hours. Consumption grew 2 %
to 393 terawatt-hours and the balance was in a surplus of 4.5 terawatt-hours.
The surplus, however, was smaller by 2.5 times in 2018,
compared to the year before. Surpluses of 18.8 and 10.3 terawatt-hours were
posted by Sweden and Norway, respectively. Finland and Denmark ran a deficit of
20 terawatt-hours and five terawatt-hours.
