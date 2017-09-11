Analytics, Energy, Latvia
Electricity production in Latvia decreases 11.5% in 2018
6.5 mln megawatt hours of electricity was produced in Latvia last year, which is 11.5% less than in 2017, according to electricity transmission system operator Augstsprieguma Tikls' information reported LETA/BNS.
On the other hand, electricity consumption amounted to 7.4 mln MWh, or approximately 2 percent more than in 2017.
"Last year was remarkable for the hot summer, which reduced Daugava River inflow, as a result of which Daugava power plants produced 44% less electricity than in 2017. Due to the hot summer, electricity deficit increased in Latvia and Nordic countries, which in turn caused prices to increase," said Augstsprieguma Tikls' Electricity Market Development head Aigars Silis.
Local electricity producers covered almost 88% of electricity consumption in Latvia last year, while in 2017 it was 101%. The amount of electricity generated by Daugava power plants fell to 2.3 mln MWh or 44.3% last year, while electricity production at cogeneration plants increased 81% to 2.7 mln MWh.
