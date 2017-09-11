Electricity production in Latvia decreases 11.5% in 2018

6.5 mln megawatt hours of electricity was produced in Latvia last year, which is 11.5% less than in 2017, according to electricity transmission system operator Augstsprieguma Tikls' information reported LETA/BNS.

On the other hand, electricity consumption amounted to 7.4 mln MWh, or approximately 2 percent more than in 2017.



"Last year was remarkable for the hot summer, which reduced Daugava River inflow, as a result of which Daugava power plants produced 44% less electricity than in 2017. Due to the hot summer, electricity deficit increased in Latvia and Nordic countries, which in turn caused prices to increase," said Augstsprieguma Tikls' Electricity Market Development head Aigars Silis.