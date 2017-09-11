August sales of Eesti Gaas drop 13% on year

Due to warm weather, the Estonian natural gas and electricity seller Eesti Gaas sold 13 percent less gas in August 2018 than in the same month last year, while the sales of compressed gas and electricity increased, reported LETA/BNS.

Eesti Gaas in August of this year sold 14 mln cubic meters of gas in Estonia, while the amount of gas sold in the same month the year before was 16.1 mln cubic meters, the company told.

In the first eight months of the year, the gas seller owned by investment company Infortar sold 273.6 mln cubic meters of gas in Estonia, while the number stood at 286.3 million cubic meters in the same period the year before.





The sales of compressed natural gas (CNG) at filling stations of Eesti Gaas grew to 720,000 cubic meters in August 2018 from 610,000 cubic meters in August 2017.





Eesti Gaas has sold altogether 5.5 mln cubic meters of compressed gas in the first eight months of the year, while the amount sold in the same period the year before was 4 mln cubic meters.

Sales of electric energy amounted to 5.6 gigawatt-hours in August and to 51.2 GWh in the eight months, compared with respectively 3.6 GWh and 31.1 GWh last year. The number of electricity customers of Eesti Gaas has increased more than 1.5-fold over the year.





According to the national weather service, the average air temperature in August this year was 18.3 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees Celsius warmer than the year before.