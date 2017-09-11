Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Transport
This year's last LNG cargo on its way to Lithuania
The Arctic Princess is expected to arrive in the port of
Klaipeda at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the vessel positions
tracking website Marinetraffic.com.
Litgas spokesman Paulius Jakutavicius confirmed that
the cargo is being delivered to the gas trading company.
Orinta Barkauskaite, spokeswoman for Klaipedos Nafta, the
LNG terminal's operator, said this will bring to 19 the total number of gas
carriers handled at the terminal during the gas year, including ten large-scale
tankers that delivered LNG to the FSRU and nine small-scale vessels.
The total volume of LNG delivered to Lithuania will reach
1.362 mln cubic meters, including 52,000 cubic meters reloaded onto small-scale
carriers. All of the LNG came from Norway.
Deliveries from the LNG terminal to the LNG reloading
station are expected to increase next year after Kairos, a small-scale LNG
bunker vessel of Klaipedos Nafta and Germany's Nauticor, is put into
service in the spring, Barkauskaite said.
