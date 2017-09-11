This year's last LNG cargo on its way to Lithuania

A tanker is heading for Lithuania with the last liquefied natural gas cargo from Norway's Equinor (formerly Statoil) for the current gas year ending in October.

The Arctic Princess is expected to arrive in the port of Klaipeda at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the vessel positions tracking website Marinetraffic.com.





Litgas spokesman Paulius Jakutavicius confirmed that the cargo is being delivered to the gas trading company.





Orinta Barkauskaite, spokeswoman for Klaipedos Nafta, the LNG terminal's operator, said this will bring to 19 the total number of gas carriers handled at the terminal during the gas year, including ten large-scale tankers that delivered LNG to the FSRU and nine small-scale vessels.





The total volume of LNG delivered to Lithuania will reach 1.362 mln cubic meters, including 52,000 cubic meters reloaded onto small-scale carriers. All of the LNG came from Norway.





Deliveries from the LNG terminal to the LNG reloading station are expected to increase next year after Kairos, a small-scale LNG bunker vessel of Klaipedos Nafta and Germany's Nauticor, is put into service in the spring, Barkauskaite said.