Initiative to collect signatures against wind park in Dobele, Tukums started

A group of residents have started collection of signatures against the wind park project in Dobele and Tukums counties, said Zita Savica, director of Baltic Candles company and a representative of the initiative group informed LETA.

According to the Central Election Council, 5,980 voters took part during the last local elections in Dobele.





Activists have also launched a Facebook group informing on the possible impact of the planned wind park on the environment and people’s health and quality of life.





As reported, Swedish company Eolus Vind AB's subsidiary in Latvia, Eolus is planning to build Latvia's largest wind park with 51 turbines in Dobele and Tukums regions over the next four years, the project is estimated to cost EUR 250 mln, as Eolus board member Gatis Galvins informed LETA earlier.