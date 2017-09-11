Ecology, Energy, Investments, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 18.09.2018, 10:55
Initiative to collect signatures against wind park in Dobele, Tukums started
BC, Riga, 25.09.2018.Print version
A group of residents have started collection of signatures against the wind park project in Dobele and Tukums counties, said Zita Savica, director of Baltic Candles company and a representative of the initiative group informed LETA.
According to the
Central Election Council, 5,980 voters took part during the last local
elections in Dobele.
Activists have also
launched a Facebook group informing on the possible impact of the planned wind
park on the environment and people’s health and quality of life.
As reported, Swedish
company Eolus Vind AB's subsidiary in
Latvia, Eolus is planning to build
Latvia's largest wind park with 51 turbines in Dobele and Tukums regions over
the next four years, the project is estimated to cost EUR 250 mln, as Eolus board member Gatis Galvins
informed LETA earlier.
Other articles:
- 18.09.2018 Irina Mirochnik Speaking on Business Climate in Latvia
- 17.09.2018 Rail freight in Latvia up 6.5% in first eight months of 2018
- 17.09.2018 Latvia has among lowest office rental prices in region – real estate portal
- 17.09.2018 European Parliament's rapporteur proposes EUR 780 mln for Lithuanian N-plant closure
- 17.09.2018 Lithuania among best EU states in terms of compliance with AAQ directive
- 17.09.2018 Перевозки грузов по железной дороге в Латвии выросли на 6,5%
- 17.09.2018 Привлекательность Вильнюса для инвесторов будет оценивать Smart Continent
- 17.09.2018 В портах Латвии за восемь месяцев 2018 года перевалено на 0,9% больше грузов