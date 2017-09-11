Ecology, Energy, Energy Market, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 14.09.2018, 19:47
There will be no state support for the proposed Eolus wind-park – Economy Ministry
She said that Eolus has not
been granted mandatory procurement component rights, meaning that the electric
energy produced by the company will have to be sold on the market.
She also reminded that mandatory procurement component rights have not
been granted since 2012.
As reported, Swedish company Eolus
Vind AB' subsidiary in Latvia, Eolus
is planning to build Latvia's largest wind park with 51 turbines in Dobele and
Tukums regions over the next four years, the project is estimated to cost 250 mln
euros, as Eolus board member Gatis
Galvins informed.
The wind park's annual energy output will be approximately 0.7 terawatts,
which is about 10% of total power consumption in Latvia.
"Wind power is and will be the least expensive way of generating
energy from renewable resources," said Galvins. The new wind park will be
built regardless of what Latvia's official renewable energy support policy will
be in the future, he added.
The high electricity prices at the moment prove that more electric power
is needed in Latvia, and the new wind park will be there to provide it, said
Galvins. He went on to say that part of the wind park would be located in
Dobele County, Dobele Region and the other part in Dzukste County, Tukums
Region. At the moment, the project's environmental impact assessment is under
way, and development of the wind park could start at the end of this year or
the beginning of 2019 and continue until 2022. Construction companies to build
the wind park and suppliers of turbines will be selected in the near future.
Eolus was registered in March 2011, its share capital is 2,845 euros. Swedish company Eolus Vind Aktiebolag,one of the largest wind park developers in Nordic Countries, is the sole owner of Eolus.
