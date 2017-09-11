Analytics, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
July saw largest electricity price jump in several years, Lithuania's Elektrum Lietuva
Prices rose in all Nord Pool bidding areas, the head of
independent electricity provider Elektrum
Lietuva says.
"The almost month-long dry and hot weather not only in
the Baltic states but also in all Nord Pool bidding areas was behind the rice
in the price of electricity in July. Due to warm weather, the demand for
electricity rose and the water level dropped in the reservoirs of hydropower
plants, leading to a rise in the production of electricity from fossil
fuels," Martynas Giga said.
In July, from June, electricity prices rose in all three
Baltic states. They grew 7% to 54.56 and 54.55 euros per MWh in Lithuania and
Latvia respectively and the price was up 13% to 54.06 euros in Estonia. During
the month, power prices ranged from 45.56 to 66.04 euros.
Such high Nord Pool electricity prices were last registered
in 2011, Giga noted, adding that the change further narrowed the different in
power prices in the Baltic and Scandinavian countries. The price of electricity
in Estonia was only 1.72 euros more expensive than in Scandinavian countries,
and the difference was around 2 euros in Latvia and Lithuania.
