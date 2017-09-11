Energy, Latvia, Law and Regulations, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 08.08.2018, 17:07
PM Kucinskis to ask prosecutor's office to look into unlawful issue of MPC licenses
In a report
chronicling the implementation of the MPC system from 2007 to 2018, the prime
minister says that based on renewable energy generation regulations, MPC
licenses were issued to ten wind farms on March 24, 2009, although the
aforementioned regulations had lost validity on March 14, 2009.
According
to the Economics Ministry’s information, the MPC licenses were issued on March
24, 2009 to the following wind farms operating in the western Latvian region of
Alsunga: W.e.s.10, W.e.s.11, W.e.s.13, W.e.s.12, W.e.s.5, W.e.s.6, W.e.s.1,
W.e.s.7, W.e.s.8 and W.e.s.9.
At the time
when the wind farms were granted the licenses, Artis Kampars (Unity) was serving as Latvia’s economics minister, Anrijs Matiss (Harmony) was the
Economics Ministry’s state secretary and his deputy Andris Liepins signed the licenses on behalf of the state
secretary.
After his
weekly meeting with President Raimonds
Vejonis today, Kucinskis told journalists that there are some striking
details in his account on the implementation of the MPC system, for instance,
an extremely high number of MPC licenses.
From the
legal point of view, the issue of the ten licenses should have been impossible,
Kucinskis said. “I am surprises that this went unnoticed at that time,” the
prime minister said, adding that those who claim that MPC can be abolished
overnight or those who say that it cannot be abolished at all are all wrong.
According
to information available at Firmas.lv, at the time of the wind farms’ licensing
they belonged to Renars Liepins. At
present, the companies belong to Estonian companies Wnde Solutions, Autour Vole
and Viride.
The
beneficial owner of Wnde Solutions is
ABLV Asset Management CEO Leonids Kils. Sergejs Bunakovs is the beneficial owner of Viride and Maksims
Solomoncuks the beneficial owner of Autour
Vole.
- 08.08.2018 В отпуске по уходу за ребенком можно будет работать на четверть ставки и получать поддержку государства – Рейрс
- 08.08.2018 Supply of apartments in Riga down 2% in July
- 08.08.2018 Латвийские ГЭС за полгода произвели на 11,8% меньше электроэнергии, чем годом ранее
- 08.08.2018 Акиньеми похищен, похитители шантажируют клуб – ФК Ventspils
- 08.08.2018 Olympic Entertainment Group проведет внеочередное общее собрание акционеров для объединения с Odyssey Europe
- 08.08.2018 New comparable household prices for electricity and gas in the EU
- 08.08.2018 Оборот предприятия по выпуску кондитерских изделий Adugs Production в 2017 году упал на 4,8%
- 08.08.2018 В июле потребительские цены в Латвии понизились на 0,8%, годовая инфляция снизилась до 2,6%
- 08.08.2018 During the year, the average level of consumer prices increased by 2.6% in Latvia
- 08.08.2018 Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 11.8% year-on-year in H1