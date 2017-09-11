Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 31.07.2018, 17:02
Heatwave pushes Baltic electricity prices further up
BC, Vilnius, 31.07.2018.Print version
Hot and dry weather last week continued to drive electricity prices in the Baltic countries higher, the independent power supplier Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.
The average price of electricity in both Lithuania and Latvia rose by 2.9% on July 23 to 29 compared with a week earlier to 56.08 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) and that in Estonia was up by 2.3% to 55.37 euros.
The Baltic countries' total power consumption last week increased by 2.3% to 480.9 gigawatt-hours (GWh) and their total electricity generation grew by 3.4 percent to 310 GWh.
Locally generated power covered 64% of the region's total electricity needs.
Other articles:
- 31.07.2018 US window maker INTUS to build plant in Lithuania's Siauliai
- 31.07.2018 Lithuanian court upholds Kaunas' decision to name Turkish firm as stadium contract winner
- 31.07.2018 Economic growth is driven by household consumption, investment and exports
- 31.07.2018 Latvian unemployment was above EU average in June - Eurostat
- 31.07.2018 Apgads Zvaigzne ABC, Latvijas Mediji and Jumava were leaders of Latvian publishing industry in 2017 - Lursoft
- 31.07.2018 In June, the volume of industrial production in Estonia was greater than a year ago
- 31.07.2018 Lithuanian energy distribution co ESO's Jan-Jun revenue up 0.4 % to EUR 309 mln
- 31.07.2018 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta lifts Jan-Jun net profit 38% to EUR 10.2 mln
- 31.07.2018 Klaipeda outer port plans worry local residents
- 31.07.2018 Estonian cinema chain set to enter Lithuania