Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Tuesday, 31.07.2018, 17:02

Heatwave pushes Baltic electricity prices further up

BC, Vilnius, 31.07.2018.Print version
Hot and dry weather last week continued to drive electricity prices in the Baltic countries higher, the independent power supplier Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.

The average price of electricity in both Lithuania and Latvia rose by 2.9% on July 23 to 29 compared with a week earlier to 56.08 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) and that in Estonia was up by 2.3% to 55.37 euros.


The Baltic countries' total power consumption last week increased by 2.3% to 480.9 gigawatt-hours (GWh) and their total electricity generation grew by 3.4 percent to 310 GWh.


Locally generated power covered 64% of the region's total electricity needs.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 