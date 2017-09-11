NordBalt's maintenance postponed due to fires in Sweden

The start of the maintenance of the Lithuanian-Swedish Submarine power cable NordBalt has been postponed for more than two weeks, informs LETA/BNS.

According to information on the NordPool power exchange, maintenance work involving changing sleeves will be done on Aug.16 – Oct. 28. It was announced earlier that maintenance will be performed from Jul 30 until Oct. 10.





Both contractors and contracting authorities are in fact ready for the maintenance but work is postponed slightly due to the ongoing fires in Sweden and operational planning. They stressed, however, that it's not considered a delay.





"One of the factors, which is not key, was that fires are raging in that area in Sweden, and the local authority has to issue permits for work to be done (…), discussions have taken loner, there were discussions on natural conditions. That also had influence on the timing," one source close to the situation told.





At least 27 fires are raging in Sweden, having engulfed an area of 25,000 ha.





Lithuanian power transmission operator Litgrid plans to comment on the situation later in the day.





Due to regular shutdowns on the NordBalt, which went online in early 2016, Lithuanian and Swedish power transmission companies Litgrid and Svenska Kraftnat and the NordBalt contractor, Sweden's ABB, agreed on its maintenance last spring.





116 sleeves will be replaces as part of the planned maintenance work, with ABB covering the costs as the cable's producer and installer.