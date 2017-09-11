Energy, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
NordBalt's maintenance postponed due to fires in Sweden
According to information on the NordPool power exchange, maintenance work involving changing sleeves will be done on Aug.16 – Oct. 28. It was announced earlier that maintenance will be performed from Jul 30 until Oct. 10.
Both contractors and contracting authorities are in fact ready for the
maintenance but work is postponed slightly due to the ongoing fires in Sweden
and operational planning. They stressed, however, that it's not considered a
delay.
"One of the factors, which is not key, was that fires are raging in
that area in Sweden, and the local authority has to issue permits for work to
be done (…), discussions have taken loner, there were discussions on natural
conditions. That also had influence on the timing," one source close to
the situation told.
At least 27 fires are raging in Sweden, having engulfed an area of 25,000
ha.
Lithuanian power transmission operator Litgrid plans to comment on the situation later in the day.
Due to regular shutdowns on the NordBalt,
which went online in early 2016, Lithuanian and Swedish power transmission
companies Litgrid and Svenska Kraftnat and the NordBalt contractor, Sweden's ABB,
agreed on its maintenance last spring.
116 sleeves will be replaces as part of the planned maintenance work,
with ABB covering the costs as the cable's producer and installer.
