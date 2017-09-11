Danpower deal: Lithuanian court refuses to endorse energy inspectorate

The agreement is part of a wider amicable agreement between the Energy Ministry and Danpower. The court endorsed it in two other cases, reports LETA/BNS.

Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas refuses to comment on the court decision yet, saying that he needs to get acquainted with it, his spokeswoman Aurelija Vernickaite told LETA/BNS Lithuania.





Under the amicable deal, Danpower Baltic Taika Elektrine should regain the incentivized 5MW power quota it was awarded in 2013 and should be paid 9.7 euro cents per KWh (VAT excluded) for 12 years. The company would get up to 1.5 million euros from a fund for services matching public interest, or around 18 million euros over a period of 12 years.





The amicable deal between the Energy Ministry and Danpower also envisages that the Lithuanian-German enterprise Danpower Baltic will regain its permit, issued in 2013, to produce power in Kaunas and will be paid a higher tariff – 9.7 euro cent per KWh – for 12 years. But the company renounced its plans to build a cogeneration biofuel power plant in Vilnius with a higher power tariff.