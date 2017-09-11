Energy, Gas, Latvia, Legislation, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 09.05.2018, 06:14
Government sets amount of natural gas that has to be stored at Incukalns
Representatives of the Economics Ministry explained that the current regulations only oblige the gas transmission and storage operator to keep at the facility a natural gas reserve for existing consumers, which means that there is a risk of running out of gas reserves in case of an emergency during a heating season.
The amended regulations oblige the gas transmission and storage operator to keep at least 300 million cubic meters of active natural gas at the storage facility from the end of each gas injection season to March 1 of the respective year in order to ensure gas supplies for Latvia.
The Economics Ministry said the new requirements on the amount of gas that has to be kept at the storage facility for a particular period of time will help reduce supply-related risks and prevent the situation where the storage facility starts running out of natural gas towards the end of the heating season (March).
The storage of the necessary minimum amount of natural gas at Incukalns is expected to cost an estimated EUR 6 million a year, or EUR 0.42 per megawatt hour. The effect on the end-tariffs on natural gas for households using gas for heating, for instance, would be around 1.2 percent.
- 09.05.2018 Klaipedos Nafta's revenue up to EUR 35.5 mln in 4 months
- 09.05.2018 Dombrovskis urges Latvia to focus on reducing budget deficit
- 09.05.2018 Rietumu Bank’s Chairman Fuls: our motto is “Play by the rules”
- 09.05.2018 Latvian millionaire, his daughter to be charged with corruption, Jurmala mayor faces repeated probe
- 09.05.2018 Lithuania's EnMin, Danpower sign amicable agreement
- 08.05.2018 Danpower Baltic отказывается от проекта в Вильнюсе
- 08.05.2018 Полиция безопасности задержала журналиста Владимира Линдермана
- 08.05.2018 Elme Metall переводит центр логистики и обслуживания концерна из Таллина в Ригу
- 08.05.2018 Maxima Latvija becomes a leader of electromobility in the Northern Europe
- 08.05.2018 Adidas removes from sites sale of football jerseys with USSR symbols