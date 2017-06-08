Lithuanian EnMin in Kiev: Nord Stream 2 is clearly geopolitical project of Russia

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline planed on the bottom of the Baltic Sea is a geopolitical project of Russia and should not become reality, says Lithuania's Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaiciunas, stressing the need to ensure compliance to top safety standards in the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant in Astravyets, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: enmin.lt

"When it comes to these topics, our positions are obviously the same – the origin of both of these projects is geopolitical and political interests of Russia. We spoke about the measures of ensuring our energy security without these projects but what we could do to make sure that the Astravyets nuclear plant complies to all international standards, and the Nord Stream 2 project is not implemented," Vaiciunas told BNS after meeting with Ukraine's top officials in Kiev.





In the minister's words, as Lithuania seeks to consolidate its positions on the matters, it should aim to secure more support in the European Union. He said Lithuania should work with other European Union nations to apply the EU's Third Energy Package to the gas pipeline project. In Vaiciunas' words, the European Parliament is currently forming its position, and the European Commission's opinion is clear that the project should be subject to the Third Energy Package, a stance also supported by Lithuania and Ukraine.





"There are other measures, conversations with Germany, speaking about Lithuania's experience in implementing the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project when we have a good example of decades of dependence on a single pipe, one supplier (Russia's Gazprom) was more damaging than it was useful and then we have the terminal and the opportunity to choose suppliers," said the minister.





During the stay in Kiev, the minister met with Ukraine's Vice-PM Hennadiy Zubko, Energy and Coal Minister Ihor Nasalyk, Supreme Rada's Energy, Nuclear Policy and Security Committee Chairman Oleksandr Dombrovski and other officials.