Thursday, 22.03.2018, 14:48
Baltic countries, Poland agree on power grid synchronization in Brussels
In a joint statement issued after a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the Lithuanian president and the Latvian, Estonian and Polish prime ministers stated their strong commitment to synchronizing the grid via Poland by 2015, it said.
President Dalia Grybauskaite described this is a political achievement of Lithuania and all the countries in the region that will finally ensure energy independence and lower prices and will strengthen national security.
The agreement will also enable the countries to apply for EU funding by the end of the current financing period, the office said.
The leaders underline that 2018 will be a decisive year for the implementation of the project and agreed to complete, as soon as possible, political and technical preparations for disconnecting the Baltic grid from the Russia-controlled BRELL energy ring.
