Eesti Energia starts selling electricity to households in Finland

The Estonian power utility Eesti Energia today started selling electricity to households in Finland, using the Enefit brand name, said Janis Behters, CEO of Enefit, which is the Latvian subsidiary of Eesti Energia, informs LETA/BNS.

Finland will be the fifth market for Eesti Energia where the company sells electricity. The product offer of Eesti Energia in Finland will concentrate on mobile solutions and is the first step towards greater activity in the household market, which includes development of an offer for household customers also in Latvia.





According to Hando Sutter, the Chairman of the Management Board of Eesti Energia, the common energy market of the Nordic countries and the Baltic States creates an opportunity to offer services in Finland as well.





"Finnish electricity market has functioned well for a long time and it was set as an example also for the opening of the Estonian market. Finland will be one of the first countries in the world, following Estonia, which will take into use an information system, where all contracts related to electricity sales and transfers, and electricity consumption measurement data will be assembled. This will speed up and simplify processes for all participants in the market and ensure equal possibilities for offering services to customers. In addition, the Finnish are one of the most diligent switchers of their electricity sellers in Europe. The interest of Finnish electricity customers for new service providers is high and they are ready to try new and more innovative services," he said.





Enefit's offer in Finland is concentrated on digital solutions, such as user-friendly home page and mobile application. "Our customers in Estonia are already used to handling their electricity matters digitally by using mobile devices. Now we wish to offer these efficient solutions in Finland as well," said Sutter, adding that both in Estonia and Finland, a transition to mobile applications is taking place in banking as well as in communications.





Enefit's concept in Finland is to be the energy seller on the phone. The customers will be able to analyze and manage their electricity consumption by using the Enefit mobile app and therefore reduce their electricity bills. Choosing an electricity package and signing a contract with Enefit is very easy both on the home page and on the customer’s mobile phone.





Enefit offers three different electricity packages: fixed-price package Enefit Takuu, Nord Pool exchange price package Enefit Markkina and Enefit Markkina + Turva, which uses mostly Nord Pool price, but enables a limit to be set to the exchange price to ensure that the price will never become too high for the customer.





Entering the Finnish electricity market is a part of Eesti Energia's strategic goal of growing from a Baltic electricity seller to an energy seller and service provider covering the whole Baltic Sea region. Next to Estonia, Eesti Energia currently operates as an electricity and gas seller in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland while planning to start sales in Sweden in the near future and to make an offer to households in Latvia over the course of the next 12 months.





Eesti Energia uses the Enefit trade name to sell electricity and natural gas in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Poland as well as to sell electricity in Finland.



