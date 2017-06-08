Baltic States – CIS, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Legislation
Baltic parliament speakers in Vilnius see Nord Stream 2 as Russia's political instrument
"Although
formally Nord Stream 2 is presented as a commercial project, it in fact is an
instrument of Russia's state policy. Nord Stream 2 is not about diversification
of gas supply sources, but rather about deepening of energy dependence of the
EU, and especially of Central and Eastern European countries, on Russia and,
consequently, maintaining their vulnerability," reads a letter to heads of
European parliaments signed by the parliamentary speakers of Lithuania, Poland
and Latvia, Viktoras Pranckietis, Marek Kuchinski and Inara Mursniece, in Vilnius on
Sunday.
Eiki Nestor, the speaker of the Estonian parliament decided not to sign the letter
yet, saying he needed more time to study its content.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Supreme Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy has expressed support to the document, pledging to put his signature
under it.
Kuchcinski, the Polish Sejm speaker currently on a
visit in Vilnius for Lithuania's independence festivities, said that the voices
of the three parliaments would be heard better than individual voices. In his
words, by expressing fears about the project development that is about to
start, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland take care of the safety of their region and
the rest of the European Union.
According to the letter, energy security is a key
component for a united and prosperous Europe, where competition and free market
principles create a basis for success. Therefore, there is a need to invest in
energy infrastructure, especially gas interconnectors and additional gas pipelines,
which would allow fostering the diversification of natural gas supply.
"Nord Stream 2 should be viewed in a wider
context of today's Russian information and cyber hostilities and military
aggression," reads the document.
Developers of Nord Stream 2 want the gas pipeline to
go on the bottom of the Baltic Sea and cross Denmark's territorial waters
before reaching Germany.
