Ecology, Energy, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 28.02.2018, 17:41
Economics Ministry of Latvia annuls renewable energy licenses to seven other cogeneration power plants
The licenses have been revoked for three Baltekogen heat-and-power plants in the regions of Rauna, Karsava
and Ludza, Tektus plant in Amata
region, Digne plant in Vecumnieki
region, Atauga-G plant in Olaine region
and Krustpils AER power plant in
Kustpils region.
The licenses to sell renewable energy have been annulled
because it was discovered that the power plants had not started power
generation.
The Economics Ministry has thus annulled licenses to 15
power plants, preventing the total costs of the mandatory purchase component
(MPC), which is the part of the electricity price used to subsidize green
energy producers, from growing by EUR 214 mln in the next decade, according to
the ministry’s estimates.
As reported, following the reports on possible fraud in
several cogeneration plants, the Economics Ministry recently conducted
inspections at several companies and found that they were not generating any
power. Most probably, the power plants had been turned on just for the
necessary 72-hour test period to get their licenses approved.
In December 2017, licenses were annulled for three companies
– Elektro Ridzene, Energo Fortis and E Strenci, and this year licenses were
annulled for Madonas Eko, Eiro-Azijas
Investiciju Agentura, Evokem, M Parks, and Eco Latvis.
The Economics Ministry also has proposed amendments to the
Cabinet of Ministers regulations and increase control over the process.
- 28.02.2018 Оборот латвийской розничной торговли в январе вырос на 7,1%
- 28.02.2018 Суд ЕС: спор flyLAL и Air Baltic может быть рассмотрен и в Литве
- 28.02.2018 В январе затраты на строительство в Латвии выросли на 3,5%
- 28.02.2018 SEB: экономические показатели радуют, но настроение предпринимателей не спешит улучшаться
- 28.02.2018 ВВП Латвии в 2017 году вырос на 4,5%
- 28.02.2018 МОН предлагает разрешить сдавать экзамены на любом официальном языке ЕС
- 28.02.2018 MP Ingmars Lidaka named best candidate to head Riga Zoo
- 28.02.2018 Grindex pharmaceutical group makes EUR 10.3 mln in unaudited 2017 profit
- 28.02.2018 Russian citizen Volosevich, charged with large scale fraud, detained in Riga
- 27.02.2018 Potential liquidators of ABLV Bank will be told to do everything in their power to refute FinCEN allegations