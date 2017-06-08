Energy, Latvia, Legislation
Latvian EcoMin annuls licenses to 5 other cogeneration power plants
Licenses
have been annulled for Madonas Eko, Eiro-Azijas
Investiciju Agentura, Evokem, M Parks, and Eco Latvis.
Licenses to sell renewable energy have been annulled
because it was discovered that the power plants had not started power
generation.
As reported, following the reports on possible fraud
in several cogeneration plants, the Economics Ministry recently conducted
inspections at several companies and found that they were not generating any
power. Most probably, the power plants had been turned on just for the
necessary 72-hour test period to get their licenses approved. Permissions to
eight power plants have been annulled so far, thus, preventing the growth of
mandatory purchase component (MPC) payment by about EUR 158 million in the
coming ten years.
In December 2017, licenses were annulled for three
companies – Elektro Ridzene, Energo Fortis and E Strenci.
The Economics Ministry also has proposed amendments to
the Cabinet of Ministers regulations and increase control over the process.
