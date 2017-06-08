Latvian EcoMin annuls licenses to 5 other cogeneration power plants

The Latvian Economics Ministry has annulled licenses to five other renewable resources cogeneration plants, the ministry reported LETA.

Licenses have been annulled for Madonas Eko, Eiro-Azijas Investiciju Agentura, Evokem, M Parks, and Eco Latvis.

Licenses to sell renewable energy have been annulled because it was discovered that the power plants had not started power generation.





As reported, following the reports on possible fraud in several cogeneration plants, the Economics Ministry recently conducted inspections at several companies and found that they were not generating any power. Most probably, the power plants had been turned on just for the necessary 72-hour test period to get their licenses approved. Permissions to eight power plants have been annulled so far, thus, preventing the growth of mandatory purchase component (MPC) payment by about EUR 158 million in the coming ten years.

In December 2017, licenses were annulled for three companies – Elektro Ridzene, Energo Fortis and E Strenci.

The Economics Ministry also has proposed amendments to the Cabinet of Ministers regulations and increase control over the process.