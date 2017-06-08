Energy, Estonia, Gas, Legislation, Mergers and take-overs
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 20.02.2018, 00:10
Alexela to buy the natural gas portfolio of Adven Eesti
The transaction, which substantially grows the natural gas customer base of Alexela and by nearly 65 kilometers Adven's natural gas network, will provide both companies with the chance to focus on their main activity, the companies said.
"We wish to offer our customers complete energy solutions and the expanded natural has portfolio will enable us to be a good partner to an even bigger number of customers. With this transaction we are also exiting the natural gas distribution business which is not the company's focus at present," CEO of Alexela Energia Maria Helbling said, adding that in this business the scope effect is beneficial and that is not achieved by a company the size of Gaasienergia AS alone.
"Adven as Estonia's second largest natural gas distribution service provider is always open to opportunities for expanding its service area and with this transaction we are able to grow our natural gas distribution network by a third," CEO of Adven Eesti Urmo Heinam said.
All present client contracts will remain in effect.
The companies have agreed to not disclose the price of the transactions.
- 19.02.2018 Norvik banka: Римшевич годами вымогал взятки и требовал отмывать российские деньги (дополнено)
- 19.02.2018 Римшевич освобожден из-под стражи
- 19.02.2018 ABLV Bank обратится в правоохранительные органы в связи с длительной дискредитацией банка
- 19.02.2018 Министр финансов: информации об участии должностных лиц FKTK в принятии недобросовестных решений нет
- 19.02.2018 После заявления FinCEN США о санкциях из ABLV Bank изъято уже 600 млн. евро
- 19.02.2018 Банк Эстонии: пока трудно оценить последствия событий в Латвии на банковский сектор Эстонии
- 19.02.2018 Электроэнергия в Литве подешевела на 11% из-за теплой погоды
- 19.02.2018 FKTK временно приостановила платежи клиентов ABLV Bank
- 19.02.2018 Bank of Latvia grants EUR 97.5 mln loan to ABLV against pledge of securities
- 19.02.2018 PM: Rimsevics' case is unrelated to ABLV or any other operating credit institution