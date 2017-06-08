Kauno Tiltai, ABB to revamp Ignalina NPP, Utena substations for EUR 29 mln

Substations of Lithuania's Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and the Utena transformers, which are crucial for electricity network synchronization with continental Europe, will be reconstructed by road and bridge construction company Kauno Tiltai and Sweden's energy and automation technologies concern ABB for nearly 29 million euros, informs LETA/BNS.

Lithuania's power transmission system operator Litgrid said that the company's shareholders will decide on endorsement of the 28.943-million-euro contract.

Last May, the government listed the project as a key economic project.

The decision of Litgrid shareholders will take effect after approval from a special governmental commission and the government.

According to a report published last year, one of the big transformers of the Ignalina NPP substation should be relocated to the 330 kV Utena substation, thus boosting the reliability of power transmission in the whole region. Furthermore, the reconstruction will include separation of three integrated lines, including two connecting with Latvia and Belarus, furthermore, it will be possible to operate each link separately.

The European Commission and energy ministers of four countries – Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland – agreed last December that the final political decision on synchronization with Europe should be signed this June, with participation of EU leaders.