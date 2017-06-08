Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.02.2018, 17:49
Kauno Tiltai, ABB to revamp Ignalina NPP, Utena substations for EUR 29 mln
Lithuania's
power transmission system operator Litgrid
said that the company's shareholders will decide on endorsement of the
28.943-million-euro contract.
Last May, the government listed the project as a key
economic project.
The decision of Litgrid shareholders will take effect after approval
from a special governmental commission and the government.
According to a report published last year, one of the
big transformers of the Ignalina NPP substation should be relocated to the 330
kV Utena substation, thus boosting the reliability of power transmission in the
whole region. Furthermore, the reconstruction will include separation of three
integrated lines, including two connecting with Latvia and Belarus,
furthermore, it will be possible to operate each link separately.
The European Commission and energy ministers of four
countries – Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland – agreed last December that
the final political decision on synchronization with Europe should be signed
this June, with participation of EU leaders.
