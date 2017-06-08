Latvia is one of successful examples of cooperation among EU institutions and member states in energy

Latvia is one of the successful examples of cooperation among EU institutions and member states in energy sector, said Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Energy Union, at the Saeima European affairs committee meeting today, informs LETA.

Sefcovic said that Latvia has made a considerable progress in the area of power links. In two years the power supply ensured by power links has grown from 4% to 24%. He underscored that synchronization of the Baltic power grids with the European system should be completed.





"In this respect, the European Commission can offer its knowledge, therefore the Baltic states and Poland have to make their political decisions by June. The European Commission and the European Parliament will try to help Latvia with solving this issue, but it should be remembered that there will be the European Parliament elections in 2019 and some changes are possible after the elections," said Sefcovic.





He explained the European Energy Union goals, reminded about its priorities – to ensure secure and sustainable energy for affordable prices to Europe and its residents.





Sefcovic noted on the regulations that provide that in case of natural gas supply crisis, the EU member states will be able to operate a special transborder assistance mechanism.





He admitted that Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project had been "ill" already at the time it was presented. "Many had said that it is not a political but a commercial project. I have not seen any commercial project that has raised such heated political debate. Now experts are looking for solutions, revising EU regulations, but in this case the EU itself has shared opinion – some countries like the project and some don’t," he said, adding that a meeting with the responsible Russian minister is planned this spring to discuss the topical issues.