Thursday, 11.01.2018
Lithuania's oil production falls by 12% in 2017
BC, Vilnius, 11.01.2018.
Lithuania's crude oil production fell by 12% in 2017 compared with 2016 to 68,000 cubic meters, the country's Geological Service said, cites LETA/BNS.
Eight companies are licensed to explore and extract hydrocarbon resources in Lithuania, including Lotos-Geonafta, Minijos Nafta, Manifoldas, Genciu Nafta, LL Investicijos, TanOil, Troba and Diseta. Crude oil is extracted solely from onshore fields by five companies.
Last year, oil was extracted from 58 wells located in 14 well-explored fields.
Lithuania's oil production for the period between 1990 and 2017 totaled around 5.33 million cubic meters.
