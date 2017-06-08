Incukalns Eko to continue rehabilitation of acid tar ponds for EUR 26.6 mln

Incukalns Eko general partnership will continue to perform clean-up works at acid tar ponds in Latvian Incukalns, near Riga, for EUR 26.6 million, Maruta Buklevica, a spokeswoman for the State Environmental Service, informed LETA.

Incukalns Eko, established in 2016, includes the following participants: VentEko, Eko Osta and BAO.

The State Environmental Service's representative explained that the clean-up plan proposed by Incukalns Eko was found to be the most economical and received 76.25 points during the negotiations procedure. Runner-up A.C.B. received 71.25 points for its offer.

The outcome of the competition can be appealed to the Public Procurement Monitoring Bureau within ten days.

It is planned that 2.5 hectares of polluted land, which includes the two sources of pollution (acid tar ponds), will be recovered by the end of 2023. The total funding for the project is estimated at EUR 29,257,750, which includes EUR 24, 869,088 co-funding provided by the ERDF, and EUR 4,388,662 provided by the Latvian government. Incukalns Eko will receive EUR 26.6 million of the project's total costs of EUR 29.2 million, while the remaining 2.6 million will be used for the project's development, monitoring and other works.

Kolegova said that experts from the Riga Technical University had seen both companies' clean-up plans and concluded that they were feasible.

As for the project's deadlines, Kolegova said that the waste ponds were to be cleaned up within 62 months.

As reported, the previous agreement on liquidation of the acid waste ponds was signed with Skonto Buve, which said that the project could not be implemented with what financing had been allotted for it, therefore the agreement was terminated.

The ponds are located in Incukalns County, 30 to 35 kilometers from Riga. The acid waste deposited in the ponds came from Riga's pharmaceutical and perfumery industry in the 1950s to 1980s.