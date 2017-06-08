Corinth Pipeworks to produce Balticconnector gas pipe

Estonian transmission system operator Elering and Finnish state-owned company Baltic Connector OY on Thursday entered into a contract with Greek company Corinth Pipeworks Pipe Industry SA for the production of the portion of the Balticconnector gas pipe to be located in the sea, informs LETA/BNS.

The pipeline is to be produced by the end of 2018 at the contractor's factory in Greece. A total of 6,500 pipe sections will be produce, which when welded together will make up an approximately 80 kilometer section of the Balticconnector pipe to be located in the sea. According to the project's schedule, the pipe will be installed in 2019, Elering said.





The signed agreement is one of the most substantial for the construction of the portion of the Balticconnector pipe between Estonia and Finland that will be located in the sea, which keeps the project is on schedule and ensures all necessary material for the installment of section of the gas pipe to be in the sea.





Balticconnector, a 150-kilometer pipeline to connect the national gas networks of Estonia and Finland, starts from near Kiili in Harju County, passes the city of Keila and enters the sea in Paldiski, near the planned LNG terminal. On the Finnish side, the gas pipeline will reach mainland in Inkoo and will join the Finnish gas network in Siuntio. Approximately 80 kilometers of the pipeline will be located at the bottom of the sea. Compressor stations will be built in both countries for the transport of gas in the pipeline.





Along with strengthening the gas connection between Estonia and Latvia, the total cost of the Balticconnector project is approximately 300 million euros, of which 200 million euros will be paid by the European Union.