Lithuania's electricity transmission grid among region's most reliable

The Lithuanian electricity transmission network maintained by Litgrid is among the most reliable in the region, with 11 cases of power transmission interruptions reported in 2016, writes LETA/BNS.

"The reliability of the transmission network is of utmost importance to successful synchronization with networks of continental Europe," Daivis Virbickas, CEO of Litgrid, said in a press release.

The press release came after the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) published a 2016 report of electricity network disturbances for the Nordic and the Baltic region, which includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden.

The relative ratio between energy not supplied (ENS) and the electricity consumption volumes (expressed in ppm) in Lithuania stood at 2.7, putting the Litgrid network second in terms of reliability in the Nordic and the Baltic region.

The Danish network was listed as the region's most reliable with the relative ENS at 1.3, while the Latvian and Estonian indicators at 3.1 and 12.2, respectively. The worst showing was reported in Sweden, at 13.8.

According to the press release, the 330 kV network is particularly reliable, with no interruptions to electricity supplies recorded in 2016. All of the 11 disturbances were reported in the 110 kV network.

The number of incidents was 12 in Latvia, 36 in Estonia and 178 in Sweden.

Litgrid annually plans around 40 million euros in investment in network improvement and long-term system reliability projects.