Lithuania's electricity transmission grid among region's most reliable
"The
reliability of the transmission network is of utmost importance to successful
synchronization with networks of continental Europe," Daivis Virbickas, CEO of Litgrid,
said in a press release.
The press release came after the European Network of
Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) published a 2016 report of electricity
network disturbances for the Nordic and the Baltic region, which includes
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden.
The relative ratio between energy not supplied (ENS)
and the electricity consumption volumes (expressed in ppm) in Lithuania stood
at 2.7, putting the Litgrid network second in terms of reliability in the
Nordic and the Baltic region.
The Danish network was listed as the region's most
reliable with the relative ENS at 1.3, while the Latvian and Estonian
indicators at 3.1 and 12.2, respectively. The worst showing was reported in
Sweden, at 13.8.
According to the press release, the 330 kV network is
particularly reliable, with no interruptions to electricity supplies recorded
in 2016. All of the 11 disturbances were reported in the 110 kV network.
The number of incidents was 12 in Latvia, 36 in
Estonia and 178 in Sweden.
Litgrid annually
plans around 40 million euros in investment in network improvement and
long-term system reliability projects.
