Rudnicki takes over as CEO of Orlen Lithuania

Michal Rudnicki, until recently CEO of Ventus-Nafta, a Lithuanian retail fuel chain owned by Poland's Orlen, has taken over as CEO of the Polish group's Lithuanian crude refining and transportation company Orlen Lietuva, reports LETA/BNS.

Rudnicki in late 2017 replaced Ireneusz Fafara, who had held the post of CEO at Orlen Lietuva since 2010, the Lithuanian company said on Tuesday.

Immediate tasks for the new CEO will be to continue modernization and strengthen the company's wholesale operations in local markets, it said in a press release.

Rudnicki has held various positions in Orlen Lietuva since 2006. He headed Orlen's retail business in Lithuania until recently.

Orlen Lietuva has achieved record-breaking results in recent years. It paid dividends to its shareholder for the first time in 2016 and ended its long-lasting disputes with Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) and Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil) in 2017.

Poland's Orlen has invested around 1 billion US dollars (EUR 860 mln) in the Mazeikiai refinery since 2006, including some 60 million euros in 2017 alone.